Frey Angus Ranch 47th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 6, 2022

Location: Frey Angus Ranch Granville, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

114 Angus Bulls – $4,868

The team at Frey Angus offered a great set of Angus Bulls to a very nice crowd on the seats.

Lot 1 at $30,000, FAR HOME TOWN 1008, Dob 1-15-2021, Reg 20113886 GAR Home Town x FAR Princess 7702 sold to Steve Bass, Brewster, Nebraska.

Lot 6 at $24,000, FAR KING AIR 1082, Dob 1-31-2021, Reg 20113162, Connealy King Air x FAR Roxette 5Y.

Lot 17 at $14,000, FAR QUALITY 1147, Dob 2-9-2022, Reg 20113113, KR Quality 1147 x FAR Princess 250X, sold to Flagg Ranch Torrington, Wyoming.

Lot 7 at $10,000, FAR PERFECTION 1003, Dob 1-13-2021 Reg 20113059, Freys Perfection x FAR Miss Blackbird 26 D, sold to David Thorstenson, Selby, South Dakota

Lot 9 at $500, FAR QUALITY 1029,, Dob 1-24-2021, Reg 20113069, KR Quality 8525 x FAR Miss Blackcap 90B2 sold

Lot 21 at $8,500 FAR QUALITY 1151, Dob 2-9-2021, Reg 20113115, KR Quality 8525 x FAR Ptincess 250A, sold to Nold Family Angus, Onaka, South Dakota.