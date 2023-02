Frey Angus Ranch 48th Annual Production Sale

Sale host Lynn Frey and auctioneer Joe Goggins give the opening statements.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: Feb. 5, 2023

Location: Granville, North Dakota

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Sales Manager: Frey Livestock Services

Averages:

103 yearling bulls $6,376

Pick of 2022 heifer crop $17,000





Frey Angus Ranch hosted their 48th annual production sale at the ranch near Granville, N.D., on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023. Lynn Frey assured the crowd it was the nicest weather they’ve had for a sale in 48 years. The family had a tremendous set of bulls on display for the large crowd to view. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 6 $21,000, FAR TRUE GRIT 2152, 2-24-22, son of FREY’S TRUE GRIT X FAR BONNIE BRAE 8069, to Jeff Moe, Tioga, N.D.

Lot 2 $20,000, FAR QUALITY 2087, 2-10-22, son of KR QUALITY 8525 X FAR KARAMA 8803, to Flag Ranch, Torrington, Wyoming.

Lot 32 $20,000, FAR TRUE GRIT 2112, 2-17-22, so of FAR TRUE GRIT X FAR PRINCESS 204D, to Jeff Moe, Tioga, N.D.

Lot 14 $18,000, FAR TRUE GRIT 2055, 2-10-22, son of FREY’S TRUE GRIT X FAR ANNIE 7195, to Jeff Moe, Tioga, N.D.

Lot 15 $16,000, FAR QUALITY 2117, 2-19-22, son of KR QUALITY 8525 X FAR ROSEBUD 219D, to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, N.D.

Lot 9 $16,000, FAR PERFECTION 2035, 2-1-22, son of FREY’S PERFECTION X JAR ELIMINATOR 754 029, to Mogck & Sons Angus, Olivet, S.D.

Lot 27 $14,500, FAR TRUE GRIT 2187, 3-1-22, son of FREY’S TRUE GRIT X FAR MISSS CARTER 240D, to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, N.D.

Lot 18 $14,000, FAR QUALITY 2085, 2-10-22, son of KR QUALITY 8528 X FAR MISSIE 177C, to Steven Bass, Brewster, Nebraska.

PICK OF THE 2022 HEIFER CROP $17,000 to Krebs Angus Ranch, Gordon, Nebraska.

Sunshine and warmer temps make viewing bulls enjoyable.

