Friedt Hereford Annual Production Sale

Buster and Nancy Peterson at Friedt Hereford sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2023



Location: Stockmens Livestock West, Dickinson, ND



Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar



Averages:

34 Yearling Hereford Bulls avg. $4,904

9 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls avg. $5,639

6 Registered Yearling Open Heifers avg. $1,892

69 F1 Baldy Bred Heifers avg. $2,115

14 Commercial Hereford Bred Heifers avg. $3,000

24 Commercial Hereford Yearling Open Heifers avg. $1,800

108 F1 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $1,363

19 F1 Red White Face Yearling open heifers avg. $1,375





Friedt Hereford hosted their 16th Annual Production Sale, and what a great day it was. Gary and Kristen along with their family had a near full house crowd for the sale to bid on and purchase this offering of yearling and two-year-old bulls along with top quality bred females and replacement heifers. This operation has really upped their game in the past couple years and are making strides in the Hereford industry. Watch for continued success from them. Jill Hotchkiss was guest consignor.



Top selling bull was lot 244, AF B G16 Genesis 244 ET, 2/15/22 son of Loewen Genisis G16 ET x RPH PCR Idaho 80U to Hills View Farms, Eureka, SD for $18,500.



Lot 232, AF B G16 Genesis 232 ET, 1/15/22 son of Loewen Genisis G16 ET x RPH PCR Idaho 80U to Prause Polled Hereford, Yoakum, TX for $11,000.



Lot 222, FH 0054H Advance 222 AF, 2/9/22 son of HH Advance 0054 H ET x FH Navarro 242 MD to Buster and Nancy Peterson, Kadoka, SD for $8,250.



Lot 1469, FH 9102G Advance 1469, 2/2/21 son of HH Advance 9102G x FH L1 Domino 695 to Darrel Thompson, Akaska, SD for $7,000.



Lot 1106, FH 242 Navarro 1106 HDD, 3/22/2021 son of FH Navarro 242 x CL 1 Domino 124Y 1ET to Trell Shypkoski, Belfield, ND for $6,750.

Garet Zent and Dustin Hueske at the Friedt Hereford sale.

Gary Friedt and Trent and Dawn Martin going over the catalog before the Friedt Hereford sale. Martins got a couple bulls and had a group of baldie heifers in the sale.

Terry Nelson, Mandan, ND got Friedt Hereford bulls.

Buster and Nancy Peterson at Friedt Hereford sale.

