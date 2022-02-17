Friedt Herefords Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2022

Location: Stockmen’s West, Dickinson, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

Yearling & Two Year old Hereford bulls – $4,198

Commercial Hereford Bred Heifers – $2,300

Commercial Hereford Open Heifers – $1,575

Commercial Baldy Open Heifers – $1,419

Registered Open Hereford Heifers – $1,496

This was the 15th Annual Production sale for Gary and Kirsten Friedt and family. The Friedt program is built on solid Hereford foundation genetics and functional working females. The bulls were in working condition. They were not overfed and will last for several years. Gary commented at the beginning of the sale that he was visiting with a customer that was still using a bull they purchased 10 years ago. These bulls will last.

The heifers in the sale were all sired by Friedt Hereford bulls from Friedt Herefords and their bull buying customers.

Top selling bull was lot 102, AF 173D Endure 102 1ET, a 1/21 son of NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET x MSU TCF Revolution 4R to DAS Inc., Lemmon, SD, for $14,000.

Lot 150, FH 6187D Domino 150 1ET, 2/21 son of CL 1 Domino 6187D x H5 9131 Yankee 450B to Warren and Jodi Woroniecki, Hebron, ND, for $8,000.

Lot 129, FH 6187D Domino 129 1ET, 2/21 son of CL 1 Domino 6187D x H5 9131 Yankee 318 to Jared Boehneke, Kramer, ND, for $7,500.

Lot 103, FH 928 Mark Dom 103 LC, 1/21 son of FH 0945 Mark Domino 928 MD x H5 9131 Yankee 156 to Huber EY Ranch, Judd, ND, for $7,000.

Gary Friedt with repeat bull buyers Warren and Jodi Woroniecki at the Friedt Hereford sale. Warren & Jodi also had a beautiful set of Hereford Bred heifers on the sale.

