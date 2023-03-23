Fuoss Angus Ranch, Draper, SD

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek, Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 18, 2023

Location: at the ranch, northeast of Draper, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

76 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg $7,161

21 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls avg $6,476

It was a great day for folks to gather out at Fuoss Angus Ranch to look over this quality offering of Angus bulls presented by owners, Dave and Kathy Fuoss, and their son, Mike. It was a big crowd, with many repeat buyers on hand.

This breeding program has made great strides in performance, carcass, and disposition. The bulls had good performance numbers, with especially high marbling. The bulls were long and well grown. It was a cold morning, but the sun came out, and folks really enjoyed the beef sandwiches before the sale, and the ribs after the sale.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 242: $ 22,000 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota – GAR Home Town x VBR B747 of 5D48 Black

Lot 208: $ 16,000 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – SAV America 8018 x SAV Resource 1441

Lot 288: $ 14,500 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota – Mohnen Legendary 4029 x Mogck Bullseye

Lot 202: $ 13,000 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – Hoover No Doubt x SAV Resource 1441

Lot 201: $ 12,000 to Austin Perrry, Vivian, South Dakota – SAV America 8018 x SAV Resource 1441

Cheri and Lee Rowse, representing Lower Brule Farms.

Repeat buyer, Casey Krogman, White River, South Dakota (center) with fieldmen, Don Ravellette and Ryan Casteel.

