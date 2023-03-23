Fuoss Angus Ranch, Draper, SD
TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek, Scott Dirk
Date: Mar. 18, 2023
Location: at the ranch, northeast of Draper, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
76 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg $7,161
21 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls avg $6,476
It was a great day for folks to gather out at Fuoss Angus Ranch to look over this quality offering of Angus bulls presented by owners, Dave and Kathy Fuoss, and their son, Mike. It was a big crowd, with many repeat buyers on hand.
This breeding program has made great strides in performance, carcass, and disposition. The bulls had good performance numbers, with especially high marbling. The bulls were long and well grown. It was a cold morning, but the sun came out, and folks really enjoyed the beef sandwiches before the sale, and the ribs after the sale.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 242: $ 22,000 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota – GAR Home Town x VBR B747 of 5D48 Black
Lot 208: $ 16,000 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – SAV America 8018 x SAV Resource 1441
Lot 288: $ 14,500 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota – Mohnen Legendary 4029 x Mogck Bullseye
Lot 202: $ 13,000 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – Hoover No Doubt x SAV Resource 1441
Lot 201: $ 12,000 to Austin Perrry, Vivian, South Dakota – SAV America 8018 x SAV Resource 1441