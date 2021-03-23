Fuoss Angus Ranch of Draper, SD

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 20, 2021

Location: at the ranch, northeast of Draper, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

78 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $5,606

15 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $3,734

This was maybe the best sale ever for the Fuoss family. Certainly, a huge crowd, with very active bidding, had gathered on this beautiful spring day. This all goes along with the best set of bulls that Dave and Kathy have ever offered.

As always, the food and hospitality, and especially the ribs after the sale, are worth the trip.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 35: $15,500 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota – Mohnen General 548 x SAV Pioneer 7301

Lot 14: $10,500 to Bret Strain, White River, South Dakota – SAV Raindance 6848 x Woodhill Prophet Y79-B76

Lot 37: $9,500 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota – Mohnen General 548 x SAV Pioneer 7301

Lot 28: $9,500 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota – Freys Cowboy Logic x SAV Pioneer 7301

Lot 9: $9,000 to Austin Perry, Vivian, South Dakota – SAV President 6847 x SAV Pioneer 7301

Lot 78: $8,500 to Miller Angus, Bruce, South Dakota – Varilek Bronc 7324 01 x Woodhill Prophet Y79-B76

Lot 71: $8,500 to Adam Roseth, Midland, South Dakota – Varilek Confidence 3004 0 x Varilek Confidence 3004 0

