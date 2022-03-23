Fuoss Angus Ranch of Draper, SD

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Location: at the ranch, northeast of Draper, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

73 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $5,644

9 reg. fall Angus Bulls – $4,639

24 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $3,833

Fuoss Angus held their 24th annual Angus bull sale on their ranch. Dave and Kathy, along with their sons, Mike and Todd, presented a set of big, stout bulls in three age divisions. A great crowd showed up with many repeat buyers, making for a solid sale for the Fuoss family. And, of course, the ribs after the sale are enough reason to attend this sale. One lucky buyer won the drawing for the Cross 5 “Let’s Go Brandin’’ vaccine cooler.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 125: $17,000 to Austin Perry, Vivian, South Dakota – Connealy Niobrara 5451 x SAV Pioneer 7301

Lot 107: $10,000 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – SAV Territory 7225 x SAV Pioneer 7301

Lot 117: $10,000 to Colby Kaup, Gettysburg, South Dakota – SAV Territory 7225 x SAV Pioneer 7301

Lot 146: $9,500 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Varilek Traveler 062 1082 12.

