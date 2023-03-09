Gaaskjolen Ranch 38th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: March 1, 2023



Location: Lemmon, SD



Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar



Averages:

75 Yearling Bulls $4,977





The Gaaskjolen Family held their 38th Annual “Building with the Basics” Production Sale on March 1st at Lemmon Livestock. 75 yearling Angus, Sim-Angus and Angus-Gelbvieh bulls were offered to a large crowd. Despite the fresh snow and marginal roads a great sale was had. Congratulations on a very good sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 30 $10,000, GAASK T TUNED 2234, 3-21-22, son of MR TJ TOTALLY TUNED X DAM 61, to Brandon Heck, Isabel, SD.

Lot 63 $8,000, GAASK THREE RIVERS 2253, 3-14-22, son of ELLINGSON THREE RIVERS X DAM 631, to Lance Gebhart, Shields, ND.

Lot 32 $6,500, GAASK CHIEF JUSTICE 2028, 3-31-22, son of GAASK CHIEF JUSTICE X DAM 864, to Kent Johnson, Faith, SD.

Lot 43 $6,500, GAASK BENCHMARK 2007, 2-24-22, son of MILL BRAE BENCHMARK X DAM 044, to Nash Brothers, Prairie City, SD.

Lot 51 $6,500, GAASK GROWTH FUND 2043, 3-18-22, son of GROWTH FUND X DAM 961, to Chris Godfredson, Newell, SD.

Kristal Keffeler from Enning, SD, bought a couple Gaaskjolen Bulls

Tate Nash of Prairie City, SD, added a Gaaskjolen bull to his herd

