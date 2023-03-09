Gant Polled Hereford and Angus Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2023



Location: Geddes SD



Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson



Averages:

20 two year old Hereford Bulls $4,010

30 two year old Angus Bulls $5,056

8 Bred Hereford Heifers $2,000

20 Bred Angus Heifers $2,660

50 Bred Angus Cows $2,110





The Gant family held their annual production sale at the ranch on Feb 28, 2023. Due to weather the sale was pushed back a few days. A good crowd was on hand as the Gant family dispersed their Angus bulls and females. They will continue raising Polled Herefords.

TOP HEREFORD BULLS

Lot 1 $7,250, GANT DECORBY 136 511, 3-26-21, son of NJW 135U 10W DECORBY 27E ET X GANT TRUST 373E, to Dennis Beckman, White Lake, SD.

Lot 2 $5,000, GANT DECORBY 127 484, 3-20-21, son of NJW 135U 10W DECORBY 27F ET X GANT 3008 321D, to Devin Backus, Platte SD.

TOP ANGUS BULLS Lot 44 $8,000, GANT COWBOY UP 618, 3-20-21, son of A&B COWBOY UP 8115 X GANT FINAL PRODUCT 618B, to Don Krcil, Wagner, SD.

Lot 42 $7,750, GANT COWBOY UP 673, 4-7-21, son of A&B COWBOY UP 8115 X GANT RESOURCE 622G, to Dwaine Junck, Carroll, NE.







Dennis Gant gives the opening remarks.

srgant







After a weather postponement the customers and bulls were enjoying a nice day.

srgant2





