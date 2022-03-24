Gant Polled Herefords & Angus Annual Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2022
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Great sale day for the Gant family, many new and repeat customer to bid on some very nice bulls and females
23 Hereford Bulls — $4,220
23 Angus Bulls — $4,520
11 Commercial Bred Hereford Heifers — $1,909
11Commercial Bred Angus Heifers — $2,027
Great Sale day for the Gant family , many new and repeat customer to bid on some very nice Bulls & Females
Top Herefords:
Lot 1, Gant NJW Decorby 060 by NJW 135 10W Decorby 27F ET to Backes Ranch, Platte, SD, $8,000.
Lot 15, Gant Hometown 056 by MPH 10Y Hometown E10 ET to Davidson Bros., Gregory, SD, $7,750.
Lot 2, Gant NJW Decorby 055 by NJW 135 10W Decorby 27F ET to Mike Robertson, Wagner, SD, $5,250.
Lot 5, Gant Decorby 057 by NJW 135 10W Decorby 27F ET to Davidson Bros., Gregory, SD, $5,250.
Lot 4, Gant Decorby 042 by NJW 135 10W Decorby 27F ET to Jonathan Bartscher, Emery, SD, $5,000.
Top Angus:
Lot 26, Gant Payweight 641 by A&B Payweight 7198 to Ray Hermanek, Lake Andes, SD, $8,000.
Lot 49, Gant Cowboy 671 by A&B Cowboy Up 8116 to Kaydon Jons, Bonesteel, SD, $7,750.
Lot 33, Gant Payweight 582 by A&B Payweight 7198 to Kevin Lindwurm, Colome, SD, $5,500.
Lot 46, Gant Enhance 714 by Mogck Enhance 1928 to Jay Wynia, Dante, SD, $5,250.
Lot 51, Gant Cowboy 675 by A&B Cowboy Up 8115 to Todd Strand, Platte, SD, $5,250.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User