Gant Polled Herefords & Angus Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2022

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Great sale day for the Gant family, many new and repeat customer to bid on some very nice bulls and females

23 Hereford Bulls — $4,220

23 Angus Bulls — $4,520

11 Commercial Bred Hereford Heifers — $1,909

11Commercial Bred Angus Heifers — $2,027

Top Herefords:

Lot 1, Gant NJW Decorby 060 by NJW 135 10W Decorby 27F ET to Backes Ranch, Platte, SD, $8,000.

Lot 15, Gant Hometown 056 by MPH 10Y Hometown E10 ET to Davidson Bros., Gregory, SD, $7,750.

Lot 2, Gant NJW Decorby 055 by NJW 135 10W Decorby 27F ET to Mike Robertson, Wagner, SD, $5,250.

Lot 5, Gant Decorby 057 by NJW 135 10W Decorby 27F ET to Davidson Bros., Gregory, SD, $5,250.

Lot 4, Gant Decorby 042 by NJW 135 10W Decorby 27F ET to Jonathan Bartscher, Emery, SD, $5,000.

Top Angus:

Lot 26, Gant Payweight 641 by A&B Payweight 7198 to Ray Hermanek, Lake Andes, SD, $8,000.

Lot 49, Gant Cowboy 671 by A&B Cowboy Up 8116 to Kaydon Jons, Bonesteel, SD, $7,750.

Lot 33, Gant Payweight 582 by A&B Payweight 7198 to Kevin Lindwurm, Colome, SD, $5,500.

Lot 46, Gant Enhance 714 by Mogck Enhance 1928 to Jay Wynia, Dante, SD, $5,250.

Lot 51, Gant Cowboy 675 by A&B Cowboy Up 8115 to Todd Strand, Platte, SD, $5,250.

Jo and Jeff Schonebaum

