Garrigan Land and Cattle Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Apr.12, 2021

Location: Faith Livestock

Auctioneers: Dace Harper

Averages:

34 Black Angus Bulls avg. $4,352

13 Red Angus Bulls avg. $3,215

47 Total Bulls avg. $4,038

This was the best set of Angus bulls that Garrigan Ranch has brought to town. Riley and Justin Garrigan have worked hard to build this very consistent set of Angus genetics. This was a really docile set of bulls. It’s great when you find bulls that are easy to handle, as well as possessing great eye appeal. The Garrigan family hosted a nice crowd, and were happy to welcome several new customers, to go along with the repeat buyers from last year’s sale. What a very good sale…and it was only their 4th annual production sale!

Top Selling Black Angus Bulls:

Lot 9: $8,000 to Roy Knippling, Chamberlain, South Dakota – U-2 Coalition 206C x Brush Traveler 2B1

Lot 1: $7,000 to Millar Angus, Sturgis, South Dakota – U-2 Coalition 206C x Connealy Mentor 7374

Lot 5: $,6500 to Brice Carmichael, Meadow, South Dakota – GLC Black Granite 216 x SAV Mandan 7423

Lot 7: $6,250 to Roy Knippling Chamberlain, South Dakota – GLC Black Granite 216 x GLC Huckleberry 4T6

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 43: $5,000 to Newt Brown, Faith, South Dakota – 3SCC Domain A163 x GMRA Stetson 2240

Lot 48: $4,500 to Newt Brown, Faith, South Dakota – 3SCC Domain A163 x CTS S Bar U Nebula 320

Lot 56: to Larry Schuelke, Mud Butte, South Dakota – 3SCC Domain A163 x GMRA Stetson 2240

Newt Brown, Faith South Dakota, bought two red Angus bulls.



Brice Carmichael, Meadow, South Dakota, bought Lots 4 and 5.

