Garrigan Land & Cattle Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Apr. 17, 2023
Location: Faith Livestock
Auctioneer: Dace Harper
Averages:
32 Black Angus Bulls avg. $5,273
15 Red Angus Bulls avg $4,183
Riley and Cally Garrigan and Justin and Somer Garrigan and their families hosted a big crowd for their annual bull sale. This was the best set of bulls that this breeding program has ever produced. They were happy to welcome several new customers, to go along with the repeat buyers from last year’s sale. This active sale had some of their neighbors buying some of the best bulls.
Top Selling Black Angus Bulls:
Lot 1: $8,000 to Greg Smith, Faith, South Dakota – U-2 Coalition 206C x VDAR Cedar Wind 1064
Lot 3: $7,000 to Troy Brooks, Faith, South Dakota – GLC Stout 319 x Coleman Charlo 0256
Lot 4: $7,000 to Travis Enright, Union Center, South Dakota – Millars Renown 912 x VDAR Cedar Wind 1044
Lot 13: $6,500 to Terry Klein, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Connealy Comrade 1385
Lot 8: $6,250 to Gary Price, Maurine, South Dakota – GLC Churchill 228 x Mra Upward 1241
Lot 6: $6,000 to Jim Hale, White Owl, South Dakota – Millars Renown 912 x VDAR Cedar Wind 1044