Gill Red Angus Spring Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 27, 2022

Location: Sale at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

63 Yearling and 18 Month Old Red Angus Bulls – $4,857

77 Yearling open Red Angus heifers – $1,593

The Gill Family held their annual Spring Bull & Female Sale at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD. The sale offered a wide selection of age advantaged bulls and yearlings backed by generations of calving ease, performance and the Gill family.

Top selling bull was lot 1, Gills Lets Roll 1007, 12/27/2020 son of Bieber Lets Roll B563 x Bieber Hard Drive Y120 to Barenthsen/Bullinger Red Angus, Powers Lake, ND for $13,000.

Lot 38, Gill Stockman 0054, 9/14/2020 son of Bieber CL Stockman E116 x MLF Samurai 327 to Prince & Sons, Ft. Pierre, SD for $8,750.

Lot 4, LMG Gills Stockman 0059, 12/02/2020 son of Bieber CL Stockman E116 x SJRA 508 Lantry 734 to Tom Aberle, Glencross, SD for $8,500.

Lot 37, Gill Stockman 0055, 9/15/2020 son of Bieber CL Stockman E116 x MLF Samurai 327 to Tom Aberle, Glencross, SD for $8,500.

4 bulls sold at $8,000 each:

Lot 3, LMG Cinch 1003, 12/18/2020 son of PIE Cinch 4126 x Bieber Outrider W388 to Heath Morrison, Philip, SD.

Lot 9, LMT Gills Lets Roll 1018, 2/28/2021 son of Bieber Lets Roll G336 x C-T Grand Statement 1025 to Sam Stoddard, Norris, SD.

Lot 10, LMG Cinch 1009, 1/22/2021 son of PIE Cinch 4126 x Andras New Direction R240 to Prince & Sons, Ft. Pierre, SD.

Lot 39, Gill Stockman 0051, 9/01/2020 son of Bieber CL Stockman E116 x Red SSS Arson 85U to Prince & Sons, Ft. Pierre, SD

Bryan Gill and Seth Weishaar at the Gill Red Angus sale.

