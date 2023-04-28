TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 26, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

72 Red Angus Bulls avg. $6,168

76 Open Commercial Red Angus Heifers avg. $1,919





Beautiful spring like day for the Gill family for their Gill Red Angus Spring Bull & Female Sale. There was a great crowd on hand for the sale to sort through and purchase a very nice set of yearling and 18 month old Red Angus bulls and yearling commercial heifers.



Top selling bull was lot 50, Gill Domain 1084, 9/22/2021 son of 3SCC Domain A163 x Buf Crk The Right Kind U199 to Bottomley Enterprises, NC for $13,000.



Lot 42, Gill Domain 1040, 8/21/2021 son of 3SCC Domain A163 x MLF Samurai 327 to Bottomley Enterprises, NC for $12,500.



Lot 44, Gill Spartacus 1041, 8/21/2021 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 x GMAR Peacemaker 1216 to Steve Landis, Trail City, SD for $12,000.



Lot 46, Gill Lets Roll 1052, 7/1/2021 son of Bieber Lets Roll G336 x 3SCC Domain A163 to Lee Kindlespire, Forbes, ND for $10,000.



Lot 28, LMG Gills Homeland 2516, 2/28/2022 son of EGL Homeland 0087 x 4MC Optimism 482 to Heath Morrison, Philip, SD for $9,500.



Lot 59, LMG Gills Wideload 2003, 12/14/2021 son of Pelton Wideload 788 x Andras New Direction R240 to Adam Hartley, Henry, SD for $9,500.



srgill-crowd





Larry Jacobs got a Gill Red Angus bull.

srgill-Larry







Alan Badure, got a couple Gill Red Angus bulls.

srgill-Alan





Steve Lantis, longtime repeat Gill Red Angus bull buyer sorting through the bulls.

srgill-Steve



