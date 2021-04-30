Gill Red Angus Spring Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: April 28, 2021

Location: At the Ranch Timber Lake, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

71 Red Angus Bulls averaged $4,954

66 Red Angus Commercial Heifers averaged $1,450

There was a great crowd to bid on the Gill Red Angus bulls and females. It sure was nice to see that the area had received two 1/2 inch rains earlier in the week.

Lot 5 at $11,500, LMG GILLS CINCH 0043, Dob 2-19-2020, Reg 4370465, Pie Cinch 4126 x Damar Bonnette D129, sold to Jim Garrett, Pierre, South Dakota.

Lot 7 at $10,000, LMG GILLS PROFITBUILDER 0020, Dob 1-29-2020 Reg 4370457, H2R Profitbuilder B403 x Vanwye Olive 50X, Sold to Sam Stoddard, Norris, South Dakota.

Lot 4 at $8,000, LMG GILLS MALBEC0001, Dob 12-1-2019, Reg 4370435, Red U 2 Malbec 195D x Wrights Rosella 45C, sold to Heath Morrison, Philip, South Dakota.

Lot 15 at $8,000, LMG GILLS SILVER 0066, Dob 2-8-2020, Reg 4355323, Feddes Silver B90-D308 x Barhi Estona 246, sold to Jim Garrett, Pierre, South Dakota.

Lot 41 at $7,750, GILL HARD DRIVE 9038, Dob 9-5-2019, Reg 4328841, Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x Red Brylor 71Y Fran 182A, sold to Dave Bergum Winifred, Montana

Bryan Gill with the opening announcements.

