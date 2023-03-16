Graesser Bros. Sale

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2023

Location: Winner Livestock Auction, Winner, SD

Auctioneer: Cody Moore

Averages:

56 yearling bulls $5,977

6 bred heifers $2,200



The Graesser family had a wonderful day to showcase a powerful set of bulls. They feel that adding longevity through cattle fertility, structural soundness, and genetic selection plays a major role in keeping their customers thoroughly satisfied.



Lot 1 commanded a final bid $15,500 from the Larson Ranch, Hamill, SD

Lots 3 & 7 brought $9,500 from Preston Burma, Dallas, SD

Lot 23 also at $9,500 from Tim Talsma, Iona, SD

Lot 51 is headed to Colome, SD with Kevin Watzel for $9,500

Lot 63 $9,500 is going to Kenzy Backgrounding, Gregory, SD

