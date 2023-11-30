Green Mountain Angus 50th Anniversary Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Nov. 17, 2023



Location: At the Ranch, Ryegate, MT



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Averages:

19 Fall Yearling Angus bulls – $8,342

216 Spring Yearling Angus bulls – $7,806

138 Commercial Bred heifers – $3,110





Tim and Kris Todd, Green Mountain Angus celebrated their 50th Anniversary bull sale at the ranch to a full house crowd of buyers. Great bulls and excellent customer service is what the Todd family offers and this year was no exception.



Top Selling bulls:

Lot 4, GMAR Wrangler L181, Feb. 5, 2023 son of S Wrangler 830 sold to Wilson Ranch, Watford City, ND, for $24,000.



Lot 23, GMAR Wrangler L364, Feb. 5, 2023 son of S Wrangler 830 sold to Darrell & Pat Howard, Dunn Center, ND, for $19,500.



Lot 31, GMAR Flagstone L154, Feb. 2, 2023 son of Baldridge Flagstone F411 to Edgar Brothers, Rockham, SD, for $18,000.



Lot 47, GMAR Virtue L172, Feb. 3 2023 son of Sitz Virtue 11710 sold to Fortune Triangle S Ranch, Interior, SD, for $18,000



Lot 48, GMAR Architect L756, Mar. 1, 2023 Son of S Architect 9501 sold to R&R Widtke Ranch, Idalia, CO, for $16,500



Lot 5, GMAR Wrangler L322, Feb. 26, 2023 Son of S Wrangler 830 sold to Darrell & Pat Howard Dunn Center, ND, for $15,000

Full house at the 50th anniversary Green Mountain Angus Sale SRGMARf09ec28e8094-crowd

Bruce Edgar of Edgar Brothers Rockham, SD got a Flagstone herd sire prospect at the Green Mountain Angus Sale srgmard8eea0933409-Edgar

Roy and Terri Dahl from Camp Crook, SD were strong buyers at Green Mountain Angus Sale srgmar7dafcf8de2aa-Dahl_Ranch