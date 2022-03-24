Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: March 15, 2022
Location: GMRA Sale Facility-Logan, Montana
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart
Averages:
73 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $5,148
March 15, 2022 Green Mountain Red Angus hosted the 23rd Annual Bull Sale at the GMRA Sale Facility-Logan, Montana. The Morton family has been selling quality Red Angus genetics for 37 years focusing on offering their customers data that is based on progressive and advanced collection methods. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 1 – $18,000, GMRA Investment 1217J, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x HXC declaration 5504C to selling to Lone Tree Ranch, Bison, SD
Lot 6 – $15,500, GMRA Capital Gains 1211J, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x H2R Profitbuilder B403 to Double D Red Angus, Corvallis, MT
Lot 2 – $12,000, GMRA Damascus 1226J, Feddes Brunswick D202 x Brown-CH Independence D5670 to Anderson Land & Cattle Co, Oberlin, KS
Lot 3 – $9500, GMRA Bonanza 1205J, Feddes Brunswick D202 x Brown-CH Independence D5670 to Anthony Ranches, Ryan, OK
Lot 7 – GMRA Cinch 1216J, GMRA Tesla 6214 x GMRA Absolution 6201 to Wood V Bar X Ranch, Sandpoint, ID
