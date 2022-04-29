Grills Red Western Red Angus 18th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 22, 2022

Location: Crawford Livestock Auction, Crawford, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

44 Yearling and 18 Month Old Red Angus bulls – $5,653

Fantastic sale for the Grill families for their 18th Annual Bull Sale. Brad and Trixie along with Jeff and Diana and their families brought a very nice set of yearling and 18 month old Red Angus bulls to town that were very well accepted by the buyers on hand. Moderate framed, thick beef bulls. In sale condition and ready to go to work.

Top selling bull was lot 10, Grill Rural Route 0033H, 10/15/2020 son of WEBR Rural Route 561 x J Bar 7 Grand Canyon 2222 to Rafter RS Cattle Co., Newell, SD for $11,000.

Lot 14, Grill MM 0028H, 9/21/2020 son of Bieber Make Mimi 7249 x Beckton Likable A353 N3 to Harley Hanson, McIntosh, SD for $9,000.

Lot 13, Grill MM 0027H, 9/20/2020 son of Bieber Make Mimi 7249 x 5L Out in Front 1701-547B to Mike Bannan, Harrison, NE for $8,750.

Lot 7, Grill Rural Route 0012H, 9/16/2020 son of WEBR Rural Route 561 x Lorenzen Catalyst 6454 to Tanner Ranch, Edgemont, SD for $8,000.

Lot 23, B Lazy T 6044 C002 J052, 3/5/2021 son of C-T New Direction 6044 x Feddes Big Sky R9 to Brett Ditsch, Alliance, NE for $8,000.

John & Bill Tanner, Edgemont, SD longtime repeat Red Western Red Angus bull buyers.

