Gumbo Hill Ranch 19th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2023
Location: Sale held at the ranch near McIntosh, SD
Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson
Averages:
72 Yearling Bulls – $6,566
Gumbo Hill Ranch, Blaine and Cassie Mollman and family held their 19th annual production sale at the ranch northwest of McIntosh, SD. They consisted of Angus, SimAngus and Gelbvieh/Angus bulls. Bulls with a little extra kick and performance with lots of eye appeal. A near full house again filled the new sale facility/shop building at the ranch, giving the Mollman family a great sale.
Top bulls:
Lot 1, Gumbo Hill 0260, 3/9/2022 son of Koupals B&B Pathfinder x GH 105 Special to Hinsz Ranch, McLaughlin, SD for 13,000.
Lot 17, Gumbo Hill 5066, 3/23/2022 son of SAV Certified 0849 x MAR Industrial to Brett Zenker, Flasher, ND for $12,500.
Lot 43, Gumbo Hill 8052, 3/16/2022 son of Ellingson Turn Key 0170 x S Chisum 255 to Brett Zenker, Flasher, ND for $12,000.
Lot 58, Gumbo Hill 1727, 3/22/2022 son of MAR Formation x JF Rancher to Hinsz Ranch, McLaughlin, SD for $12,000.
Lot 10, Gumbo Hill 2207, 2/26/2022 son of MAR Ground Work 4123 x KM Broken Bow 002 to Dustin Richards, Belfield, ND for $11,500.