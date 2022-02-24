Gumbo Hill Ranch Angus & Angus Hybrid Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near McIntosh, SD

Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

70 Yearling Angus and Angus hybrid bulls – $5,239

A cold blustery, windy day greeted the Blaine and Cassie Mollman family for their annual bull sale. There were a few changes in this year’s sale, the biggest being the sale was held at the ranch in their new “just finished” shop/office building. The bulls were displayed in large pens giving prospective buyers lots of room to look over this thick, good-footed set of yearling bulls. Even though it was cold and blustery outside, the sale atmosphere inside was on fire, giving the Mollmans their best sale to date.

Top selling bull on the day was lot 29, Gumbo Hill 9005, a 3/12/21, 7/8 Angus 1/8 Gelbvieh bull sired by LT Confidante 8002 selling to Shawn and Jayne Hintz, McLaughlin, SD for $14,000.

Lot 18, Gumbo Hill 1348, a 3/31/21 Angus bull sired by Mohnen General 548 x SAV First Class to Brett Zenker, Flasher, ND for $12,000.

Lot 17, Gumbo Hill 1638, a 3/31/21 Angus bull sired by Mohnen General 548 x SAV Resource to Brett Zenker, Flasher, ND for $11,500.

Lot 35, Gumbo Hill 9171, a 3/5/21 Angus bull by LT Confidante 8002 x VAR Density 5249 to Ben Bieber, Trail City, SD for $10,500.

Lot 3, Gumbo Hill 107, 3/19/21 Angus bull by Gumbo Hill 105 Special x Sitz Upward to Mike Barnes, Keldron, SD for $10,000.

Beer Ranch, Keldron, SD got an LT Confidante son at the Gumbo Hill Ranch sale.



Bruce Gross, Sheilds, ND got a couple Gumbo Hill bulls.



Glenn Bahm, Selfridge, ND, Gumbo Hill Ranch bull buyer.

