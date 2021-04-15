Hansine Ranch 1st Annual Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 10, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Hayes, SD

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

37 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $4,993

16 Two Year Old Red Angus bulls – $3,344

10 Registered open heifers – $5,375

50 Red Angus Heifer pairs – $2,175

Hansine Ranch presented an excellent set of yearling and two year old bulls for their first annual production sale. The heifer calves in this sale were the top 10 of the entire replacement pen and were in very high demand.

Even though this was their first sale, Travis Shaffer and family has been in the Red Angus business for several years, steadily building this herd with the best genetics the Red Angus breed has to offer. This is a program to keep your eyes on in the future.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 3, HRP Forefront 0106H, 2/24/2020 son of Bieber Forefront B281 x 5L Bourne 2612-400C to Steven Meyer, Brunswick, MO for $8,500.

Lot 7, HRP Stockmarket 0102H, 2/18/2020 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x 9 Mile Franchise 6305 to B & L Red Angus, Putnam, OK for $8,500.

Lot 1, HRP Forefront 0103H, 2/21/2020 son of Bieber Forefront B281 x Beckton Accent D134 W3 to Mike DeTurk, Shelby, NE for $7,500.

Lot 2, HRP Complete 0105H, 2/23/2020 son of KLJ/CLZB Complete 7000E x 9 Mile Franchise 6305 to Pieper Red Angus, Hay Springs, NE for $7,500.

Lot 8, HRP Stockman 0125P, 4/13/2020 son of PIE Stockman 4051 x Beckton Epic R397 K to Todd Mortenson, Hayes, SD for $7,500.

Lot 11, HRP Franchise 0107H, 2/27/2020 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x HXC Primrose 503B 823F to Duane Prince, Ft. Pierre, SD for $7,500.

Top heifers

Lot 62, HRP Della 810F H010, 2/26/2020 daughter of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x 5L Independence 560-298Y to Pieper Red Angus, Hay Springs, NE for $10,500.

Lot 63, HRP MS 707 819F H001, 3/22/2020 daughter of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x HXC Declaration 5504C to Alan Havick, Harlan, IA for $8,000.

Hansine Ranch is located right along highway 34 at Hayes, SD

