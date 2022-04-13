Hansine Ranch 2nd Annual Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 04/09/2022

Location: at the ranch near Hayes, SD

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages

43 Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $6,209

12 Registered Yearling Red Angus heifers avg. $5,800

100 Commercial Yearling Red Angus heifers avg. $1,303

Travis Shaffer and the crew at Hansine Ranch presented an excellent set of bulls and females for their 2nd annual sale. Red Angus bulls with tons of style, thickness and eye appeal along with plenty of performance and calving ease. This is one up and coming operation to keep your eyes on in the future for producing excellent quality Red Angus cattle.

Top bulls:

Lot 4, HRP Trojan 1004J, 2/7/2021 son of Bieber Rou Trojan G14 x Brown BLW Intrepid C5963 to Niobrara Red Angus, Niobrara, NE for $65,000.

Lot 3, HRP Complete 1011J, 2/12/2021 son of KJL CLZB Complete 700E x LSF X-Porter 6695D to Todd Mortenson, Hayes, SD for $11,500.

Lot 2, HRP Resource 1010J, 2/12/2021 son of Red MRLA Resource 137E x C-Bar One Way 37E to Todd Mortenson, Hayes, SD for $10,000.

Lot 12, HRP Quarterback 1060J, 4/25/2021 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x LSF SRR Galaxy 5149C to Mike Catch, KS.

Top heifers:

Lot 60, HRP Ms Synergy J133, 4/2/2021 daughter of PIE Quarterback 789 x Brown Synergy X7838 to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Witchata Falls, TX for $20,000.

Lot 62, HRP Della J119, 3/11/2021 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x 5L Independence 560-298Y to Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD for $9,500.

Gary & Sue Pederson, Pederson Broken Heart Ranch selected lot 25, HRP Complete 1007J at the Hansine Ranch sale.



Kip Krull, Harold, SD, repeat Hansine Ranch Red Angus bull buyer.

