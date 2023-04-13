HanSine Ranch Red Angus Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 8, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Hayes, SD



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages

63 Yearling Red Angus Bulls avg. $8,440

15 Registered Yearling Red Angus Heifers avg. $9,216

120 Commercial Yearling Red Angus Heifers avg. $1,690





Excellent sale for HanSine Ranch Red Angus on their 3rd Annual Bull and Female Sale.



Travis Shaffer has assembled an outstanding cowherd base, and with an extensive AI and embryo program, offers excellent breed-leading genetics in this sale. If you are looking at Red Angus cattle, keep this one in mind for next year. And come to the sale early for a great steak lunch.



Top Selling bulls:

Lot 1, HRP Warrior 2009K, 2/5/2022 son of PIE Captain 057 x Woodhill Blueprint to Koester Red Angus, Steele, ND and Genex Beef, Shawano, WI for $42,000.



Lot 2, HRP Raider 2020K, 2/10/2022 son of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E x PIE One of a Kind 352 to Klompien Red Angus, C-t Red Angus and CK Red Angus all from Manhattan, MT for $35,000.



Lot 20, Raisland Quarterback 2704, 1/18/2022 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x 9 Mile Franchise 6305 to Dan Chappell, Millhall, PA for $32,000.



Lot 19, HRP Complete 2015K, 2/8/2022 son of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E x 9 Mile Franchise 6305 to Adam Glenke, Washta, IA for $22,000.



Lot 7, Raisland Capone 2700, 1/9/2022 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x 5L Bourne 117-48A to Barenthsen/Bullinger Red Angus, Powers Lake, ND for $18,000.



Top selling registered heifers:

Lot 82, HRP Abigrace 0018-K213, 2/9/2022 daughter of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E x PIE Quarterback 789 to Stabley Red Angus, Akron, CO; C Bar Red Angus, Brownell, KS and Gregg Ranch Red Angus, Carter, SD for $20,000.



Lot 84, HRP Abigrace 17H-K223, 1/27/2022 daughter of PIE Quarterback 789 x 9 Mile Franchise 6305 to Ryan Boner, Glenrock, WY at $14,500.



Travis Shaffer welcoming the crowd to the 3rd Annual HanSine Ranch Red Angus bull sale.

Paul and Kara Herbst, representing Klompien Red Angus picked up a couple herd sire prospects at the HanSine Ranch sale.

Jessica & Jeremy Bullinger, Barenthsen/Bullinger Red Angus at the HanSine Ranch sale.

