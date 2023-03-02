Hart Angus 48th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2023
Location: Frederick SD
Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann
Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting
Averages:
110 Yearling Bulls $7,168
12 Yearling Heifers $13,541
Hart Angus held their 48th Annual Sale at the ranch near Frederick, SD on Feb 27. It was a very nice day and a large crowd attended. The Harts offered a very complete and uniform set of cattle to the customers. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 4, $47,000, HART NETWORK 2148, 2-11-22, son of CONNEALY CLARITY X HART WHITNEY 9518, to ST Genetics Navasota TX.
Lot 9 $37,500, HART BOWMAN 2530, 2-20-22, son of BROOKS BOWMAN X HART WHITNEY 9518, to Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch Selby, SD.
Lot 1 $25,000, HART GOLD MINE 2538, 2-24-22, son of POSS DEADWOOD X HF GALAXY SUSANNA 9150, to Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch, Selby SD.
Lot 80 $18,000, HART FAIR N SQUARE 2233, 2-22-22, son of MYERS FAIR N SQUARE M39 X HART MISTI 7075, to Beartooth Angus Red Lodge MT.
Lot 2 $15,000, HART DYNASTY 2164, 2-12-22, son of CONNEALY CLARITY X HF GALAXEY SUSANNA 9150, to Bob Neuschwander, Grygla, MN.
TOP SELLING HEIFERS
Lot 117 $40,000, HART WHITNEY 2515, 2-18-22, daughter of BROOKS BOWMAN X HART WHITNEY 9518, to Gaffney Family Cattle, Barneveld, WI and Wayne Fisher, Freeport IL.
Lot 123 $35,000, HART WHITNEY 2155, 2-12-22, daughter of CONNEALY CLARITY X HART WHITNEY 9518, to Stone Creek Angus Freeport IL and Wayne Fisher Freeport IL.