 Hart Angus 48th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Hart Angus 48th Annual Production Sale

Production Sale Reports Production-sale-reports |

Ray Smith Valley City ND purchased several Hart bulls.
Ray Smith Valley City ND purchased several Hart bulls.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2023

Location: Frederick SD

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting

Averages:
110 Yearling Bulls $7,168

12 Yearling Heifers $13,541


Hart Angus held their 48th Annual Sale at the ranch near Frederick, SD on Feb 27. It was a very nice day and a large crowd attended. The Harts offered a very complete and uniform set of cattle to the customers. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 4, $47,000, HART NETWORK 2148, 2-11-22, son of CONNEALY CLARITY X HART WHITNEY 9518, to ST Genetics Navasota TX.

Lot 9 $37,500, HART BOWMAN 2530, 2-20-22, son of BROOKS BOWMAN X HART WHITNEY 9518, to Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch Selby, SD.

Lot 1 $25,000, HART GOLD MINE 2538, 2-24-22, son of POSS DEADWOOD X HF GALAXY SUSANNA 9150, to Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch, Selby SD.

Lot 80 $18,000, HART FAIR N SQUARE 2233, 2-22-22, son of MYERS FAIR N SQUARE M39 X HART MISTI 7075, to Beartooth Angus Red Lodge MT.

Lot 2 $15,000, HART DYNASTY 2164, 2-12-22, son of CONNEALY CLARITY X HF GALAXEY SUSANNA 9150, to Bob Neuschwander, Grygla, MN.

TOP SELLING HEIFERS

Lot 117 $40,000, HART WHITNEY 2515, 2-18-22, daughter of BROOKS BOWMAN X HART WHITNEY 9518, to Gaffney Family Cattle, Barneveld, WI and Wayne Fisher, Freeport IL.

Lot 123 $35,000, HART WHITNEY 2155, 2-12-22, daughter of CONNEALY CLARITY X HART WHITNEY 9518, to Stone Creek Angus Freeport IL and Wayne Fisher Freeport IL.

Large crowd at Hart Angus Sale.
Large crowd at Hart Angus Sale.
Ray Smith Valley City ND purchased several Hart bulls.
Ray Smith Valley City ND purchased several Hart bulls.


Adam Reuer of Hoven SD bought a couple Hart bulls.
Adam Reuer of Hoven SD bought a couple Hart bulls.
Production Sale Reports
See more