Hart Angus Farms 47th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2022

Location: Hart Angus Farm, Frederick, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Averages:

107 Angus Bulls – $8,144

13 Open Heifers – $12,288

What a nice set of Angus bulls to offer a great crowd on a beautiful day at Hart Angus Farms.

Lot 1, $290,000, Hart Showcase 1082, February 8, 2021, Musgrave 316 Capitalist x Connealy Cavalry, Pineview Angus, IA, Baldridge Performance Angus, NE, Capitol Angus, TX, Mudge Farms, IL, Mountain View Ranch, TN, Reverse Rocking R Ranch, NM, Semex, Canada.

Lot 6, $17,000, Hart Maverick 1055, February 4, 2021, POSS Maverick x Jindra Acclaim, Dustin Kalt, Warren, MN.

Lot 54, $15,000, Hart No Doubt 1143, February 16, 2021, Hoover No Doubt x Connealy Calvary 1149, Doug Steele, Anita, IA.

Lot 51, $13,000, Hart No Doubt 1119, February 13, 2021, Hoover No Doubt x Connealy Checkmark, Grant Gilchrist, Columbia, SD.

Top Selling Female

Lot 116, $40,000, Hart Whitney 1095, February 12021, Hoover No Doubt x Connealy Calvalry 1149, Double Barrel Angus, TN and Linz Angus, OK.

Shooting the bull at Hart Angus Farms.

