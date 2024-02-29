Haynes Cattle Co “Working Bull” Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2024



Location: Ogallala Livestock Auction Market – Ogallala, NE



Auctioneer: Kevin Schow



Sales Manager: CK 6 Consulting



Averages:

122 Yearling Angus Bulls – $7,204



Top Bulls

Lot 35 – $17,000. Haynes Surpass 357 ; DOB: 1/9/23 ; Sire: BJ Surpass ; MGS: Haynes Breakout 9153. Sold to Troy Dubs of Ashby, NE.



Lot 76 – $16,000. Haynes Headliner 3261 ; DOB: 1/26/23 ; Sire: Haynes Headliner 1267 ; MGS: S Whitlock 179. Sold to Hunt Angus of Milburn, NE.



Lot 8 – $11,500. Haynes Exponential 3297 ; DOB: 1/27/23 ; Sire: KCF Bennett Exponential ; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. Sold to Kent Wedel of Madrid, NE.



Lot 16 – $11,000. Haynes Man in Black ; DOB: 1/13/23 ; Sire: LAR Man in Black ; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to Zane Connell of Tryon, NE.



Lot 51 – $10,500. Haynes Dynamic ; DOB: 1/6/23 ; Sire: BAR Dynamic ; MGS: Musgrave 316 Exclusive. Sold to TK Angus of Wood Lake, NE.



Lot 80 – $10,000. Haynes Headliner 3355 ; DOB: 1/30/23 ; Sire: Haynes Headliner 1267 ; MGS: SAV Bismarck 5682. Sold to Loren Hendrix of Holyoke, CO.





What an outstanding day for Haynes Cattle Co in Ogallala, NE for their annual “Working Bull” Sale. Despite the winter weather, the turnout was large and the demand was high for hardy Angus bulls. It was a very consistent offering from top to bottom. Congratulations to the Haynes Family on another great sale.

