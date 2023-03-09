Heart River Red Angus Ranch and Open A Angus 15th Annual Production Sale.
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 8, 2023
Location: Sale held at the Feedlot, south of Belfield, ND
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Averages:
52 Heart River Ranch Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $6,058
52 Open A Angus Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,938
Heart River Ranch Red Angus, Chuck and Annette Steffan along with Open A Angus, Jim and Lynn Arthaud held their annual sale at the feedlot a few miles south of Belfield, ND, on another blustery ND day. The roads were in what is now considered normal driving conditions, allowing for a near full house of buyers to attend the sale.
Top Heart River Ranch bulls:
Lot 2, HHR Foreman 2240, 2/26/2022 son of 5L Foreman 2174-370E x Mlk Creek Express 9141 to Jenson Ranch, Ralph, SD and Cliff Claypool, Buffalo, SD, for $13,500.
Lot 1, HHR Copenhagen 2265, 3/1/2022 son of Red Minburn Copenhagen 3Y x Red Ter-Ron Blitz 611N to Chad Nittler, Lake City, KS, for $12,250.
Lot 7, HHR Redman 2221, 2/23/2022 son of Red RJM Redemtion 1T x Red Hill 3571 Julian 84S to Diamond B Red Angus, Fromburg, MT, for $11,000.
Top selling Open A Angus bulls:
Lot 55, Open A 615B Accolade K2912, 3/26/2022 son of OCC Accolade 825A x OCC Moderator 825M to Cook Angus, Miles City, MT, for $10,000.
Lot 59, Open A B160 Deadline K2101, 4/5/2022 son of OCC Deadline 775D X Tombstone 050 to Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, ND, for $7,750.
Lot 56, Open A D20 Beast K2232, 3/28/2022 son of OCC Beast 709B x VDAR Wind Break 7062 to Jordon Anderson, Sheldon, ND, for $7,500.