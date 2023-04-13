TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: April 8, 2023



Location: Hebbert Ranch Sale Facility , Hyannis, NE



Auctioneer: Kyle Schow



Average:

109 Bulls Avg. $5,236



For the Hebbert Charolais Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale, The day was a great one from start to finish. The weather was sunny all day, making for a great morning to look at the bulls. The bulls for the offering certainly had high quality from every vantage point.

Top Sellers:



Lot 1 HC Judge 2361 BD: 3/23/22 Sired by LT Judge 0691PD Sold for $12,000 to Domek Charolais – Wibaux, MT



Lot 8 HC Hickok 2336 BD: 3/19/22 Sired by CCC 2B Gunslinger 9030 P Sold for $12,000 to Whitetail Farms – Paxton,NE



Lot 2 HC Blue Stone 2367 BD: 3/16/22 Sired by HC Blue Stone 0431 Sold for $11,000 to Zeigler Charolais – Butte, NE



Lot 5 HC Blue Stone 2304 BD: 3/16/22 Sired by HC Blue Stone 0431 Sold for $10,250 to Whitewater Inc. – Arthur, NE



Matt and Lacy Hebbert on the block welcome the guests as the sale gets started.

