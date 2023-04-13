Hebbert Charolais Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant
Date of Sale: April 8, 2023
Location: Hebbert Ranch Sale Facility , Hyannis, NE
Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
Average:
109 Bulls Avg. $5,236
For the Hebbert Charolais Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale, The day was a great one from start to finish. The weather was sunny all day, making for a great morning to look at the bulls. The bulls for the offering certainly had high quality from every vantage point.
Top Sellers:
Lot 1 HC Judge 2361 BD: 3/23/22 Sired by LT Judge 0691PD Sold for $12,000 to Domek Charolais – Wibaux, MT
Lot 8 HC Hickok 2336 BD: 3/19/22 Sired by CCC 2B Gunslinger 9030 P Sold for $12,000 to Whitetail Farms – Paxton,NE
Lot 2 HC Blue Stone 2367 BD: 3/16/22 Sired by HC Blue Stone 0431 Sold for $11,000 to Zeigler Charolais – Butte, NE
Lot 5 HC Blue Stone 2304 BD: 3/16/22 Sired by HC Blue Stone 0431 Sold for $10,250 to Whitewater Inc. – Arthur, NE
Comments
For the Hebbert Charolais Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale, The day was a great one from start to finish. The weather out was sunny all day made for a great morning to look at the bulls. The bulls for the offering certainly had high quality from every vantage point.