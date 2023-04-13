 Hebbert Charolais Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Hebbert Charolais Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale

Production Sale Reports Production-sale-reports |

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant

Date of Sale: April 8, 2023

Location: Hebbert Ranch Sale Facility , Hyannis, NE

Auctioneer: Kyle Schow

Average:
109 Bulls Avg. $5,236

For the Hebbert Charolais Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale, The day was a great one from start to finish. The weather was sunny all day, making for a great morning to look at the bulls. The bulls for the offering certainly had high quality from every vantage point.

Top Sellers:

Lot 1 HC Judge 2361 BD: 3/23/22 Sired by LT Judge 0691PD Sold for $12,000 to Domek Charolais – Wibaux, MT 

Lot 8 HC Hickok 2336 BD: 3/19/22 Sired by CCC 2B Gunslinger 9030 P Sold for $12,000 to Whitetail Farms – Paxton,NE

Lot 2 HC Blue Stone 2367 BD: 3/16/22 Sired by HC Blue Stone 0431 Sold for $11,000 to Zeigler Charolais – Butte, NE

Lot 5 HC Blue Stone 2304 BD: 3/16/22 Sired by HC Blue Stone 0431 Sold for $10,250 to Whitewater Inc. – Arthur, NE

Comments
For the Hebbert Charolais Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale, The day was a great one from start to finish. The weather out was sunny all day made for a great morning to look at the bulls. The bulls for the offering certainly had high quality from every vantage point.

Matt and Lacy Hebbert on the block welcome the guests as the sale gets started.
SRHebbertc0-1


Production Sale Reports
See more