TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2022

Location: Thedford, NE

Auctioneer: Rick Machado and Joe Goggins

Averages:

25 Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls Averaged $6,370

57 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $8,846

90 Spring Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $8,919

172 Total Hereford Bulls Averaged $8,525

68 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $8,011

17 Spring Yearling Simmental Bulls Averaged $6,059

257 Total Bulls Averaged $8,226

The Hoffman Ranch Annual bull sale brought good weather and a set of Hereford, Angus and SimAngus bulls that was deep with quality from every angle. The crowd on hand filled every seat in the sale ring, with some having to stand outside.

Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 1 Sold for $150,000 H WMS Resolute 1443 ET to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.

Lot 102 Sold for $60,000 H Frontier 0455 to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.

Lot 3 Sold for $40,000 H WMS Resolute 1502 ET to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.

Lot 5 Sold for $30,000 H FN Resolute 1479 ET to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.

Lot 126 Sold for $23,000 H JR Montgomery 0593 ET, to Jorgensen, Kellen, Exeter, NE.

Lot 23 Sold for $20,000 H Dominate 1404 to Merle Wyatt, Arrowwood, AB.

Lot 47 Sold for $20,000 H FN Long Haul 1410 ET to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.

Lot 72 Sold For $17,000 H THE Profit 1495 ET, DOB: to Heslep Concrete Co., Cabot, AR.

Lot 53 Sold for $16,000 H WMS Long Haul 1454 ET, to- Ravine Creek Ranch, Huron, SD.

Angus Bulls:

Lot 210 Hoffman LLL Barricade 1014 Sold for $20,000 to Rancho Casino – Purdum,NE and Dal Porto Livestock – Anselmo, NE

Lot 214 Hoffman LLL Barricade 1012 Sold for $ 15,000 Sold to Boettcher – Spencer,NE

Lot 204 Hoffman LLL barricade 1215 Sold for $ 15,000 to Genex Coopertive – Shawano , WI. & Abernathy Ranches – Lander, WY

Lot 202 Hoffman Barricade 1540 Sold for $ 14,000 to JH Minor Company – Hyannis, NE

Lot 201 Hoffman Barricade 1537 Sold $ 11,500 to Rothleutner Family Limited Partnership – Kilgore, NE

Lot 205 Hoffman LLL Barricade 1019 Sold $11,500 to Freouf Angus – Ericson, NE

From the Hereford pens to Angus pens people went through to sort and see the sale offering.



All of the cattle looked great on this sunny day.

