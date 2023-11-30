Hoffman Ranch Fall Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: Nov. 13, 2023

Location: Thedford, NE

Auctioneer: Rick Machado



Averages:

82 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $10,991

58 18-Month-Old Hereford Bulls Average $9,056

31 Hereford Bred Heifers Averaged $5,424

39 Angus Bred Heifers Averaged $6,582

1 Ranch Horse Averaged $17,000

300 Black Baldy Commercial Bred Heifers Averaged $2,883

60 Black Commercial Bred Heifers Averaged $2,500



Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 25 – $50,000 Stellpflug Summation 2417, DOB: 08/23/2022; SIRE: K C F Bennett Summation; MGS: Bar R Jet Black 5063. Sold to Duppong’s Willow Creek Angus, Glen Ullin, ND.

Lot 59 – $42,000 Hoffman Iconic 2577, DOB: 08/05/2022; SIRE: DB Iconic G95; MGS: McKellar Final Call. Sold to Kenny Elwood, Belle Vista, CA.

Lot 1- $41,000 Hoffman Thedford 2394, DOB: 08/03/2022; SIRE: Hoffman Thedford; MGS: Sitz Barricade 632F. Sold to Hilltop Angus Ranch, Denton, MT.

Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 100 – $52,000 H Benton 2205 ET, DOB: 04/11/2022; SIRE: JDH AH Benton 8G ET; MGS: Mohican THM Excede Z426. Sold to Upstream Ranch, Taylor, NE.

Lot 158 – $39,000 H GO Distance 236X ET, DOB: 03/06/2022; SIRE: H B Distinct; MGS: Churchill Sensation 028X. Sold to Trademark Genetics, Hempstead, TX.

Lot 107 – $26,000 H WMS High Time 2195 ET, DOB: 04/08/2022; SIRE: Gerber High Time H65; MGS: CCR 5280. Sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co LLC, Glenrock, WY.

Top Angus Bred Heifers:

Lot 2222 – $17,500 Hoffman Elballa 222, DOB: 03/01/2022; SIRE: Deer Valley Optimum 9246; Bred to: Bear Mtn North Starr carrying a heifer calf. Sold to Upstream Ranch, Taylor, NE.

Lot 263 – $16,000 Hoffman Ann 263, 02/11/2022; SIRE: Hoffman Thedford; Bred to Stellpflug Hoffman Rise Above carrying a heifer calf. Sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co LLC, Glenrock, WY.

Lot 2031 – $16,000 Hoffman Entense 2031, DOB: 02/18/2022; SIRE: Hoffman High Road; Bred to Stellpflug Hoffman Rise Above carrying a heifer calf. Sold to David Johnson, Cambridge, NE.

Lot 2042 – $15,500 Hoffman Erica 2042, DOB: 02/23/2022; SIRE: TEX Scout 9001; Bred to: Bear Mtn North Starr carrying a heifer calf. Sold to Bear Mountain Angus Ranch, Palisade, NE.

Top Hereford Bred Heifers:

Lot 2223 – $16,000 H Southern Bell 2223 ET, DOB: 03/01/2022; SIRE: Gerber High Time H65; Bred to Bar JZ On Demand carrying at heifer calf. Sold to Ollerich Bros Herefords, Clearfield, SD.

Lot 2229 – $11,500 H Southern Bell 2229 ET, DOB: 03/04/2022; SIRE: Gerber High Time H65; Bred to SR Rio Bravo 8029 ET. Sold to R B M Livestock LLC, Florence, SD.

Top Gelding:

Lot H1 – $17,000 was KUHL Hand Cat, a 2019 Bay Gelding: SIRE: Cades Cat. Sold to Jake Maurer, Bassett, NE.



It was a warm fall day north of Thedford, Nebraska, for Hoffman Ranch’s “Bringing Back Balance” Fall Production Sale. Salegoers were greeted by an elite group of true F-1 black baldy commercial bred heifers while pulling into the sale facility. There was large attendance on the seats and online. The quality of the sale offering was deep for both the Angus and Hereford cattle.