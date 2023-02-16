Honeyman Charolais 34th Annual Bull Sale

Blake and Jaren Honeyman at the 34th Annual Honeyman Charolais sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2023



Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar



Averages:

64 Yearling Charolais Bulls avg. $5,144

6 Registered Yearling open heifers avg. $4,567



Ryan and Rhonda Honeyman and family held the 34th Annual Honeyman Charolais Bull Sale on Feb. 10 in Bowman, ND. Honeyman Charolais are pioneers in the Charolais breed, focusing on the mother cow. As the cows keep getting better, so does the bull offering.



Top selling bull was lot 2004, HC Dutton 2004 Pld, 2/27/2022 son of NGC Dutton 942G ET x HC Legendary 5013 Pld to Dennis Hulm, Meadow, SD for $13,500.



Lot 2031, HC Hooray 2131 Pld, 3/30/2022 son of Keys Hooray 177G x HD Gain & Grade 8015 Pld, to Randy Schmidt, Gordon, NE for $11,000.



Lot 2058, HC Elks 2058 Pld, 3/16/2022 son of RC Elks 777 Pld x RC Westport 9401 Pld ET to T Flying V Ranch, Faith, SD for $9,500.



Lot 2090, HC Elks 2090 Pld, 3/18/2022 son of RC Elks 777 Pld x HC Intimidator 6125 Pld to Loren Bock, Belfield, ND for $9,500.



Lot 2165, HC Dutton 2165 Pld, 4/10/2022 son of NGC Dutton 942G ET x HC Legendary 5013 Pld to Lane Edwards, Gillette, WY for $9,500.



Top heifer calf was lot 2034, BHC Honey Legendary 2034 Pld, 3/8/2022 daughter of HC Lengendary 5013 Pld x LT Rushmore 7480 Pld ET to Corbin Kosters, WA state for $5,750.

