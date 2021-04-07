Hould Angus ‘Cattle With Maternal Performance Genetics With Maternal Integrity’ 5th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 3, 2021

Location: Hould Angus Ranch-Havre, Montana

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

56 Yearling Bulls – $4,561

16 Females – $2,560

At Hould Angus their philosophy on raising cattle is simple…BREED FOR THE COW…and on April 3, 2021 they held the 5th Annual “Cattle With MATERNAL PERFORMANCE-Genetics With MATERNAL INTEGRITY ” Bull Sale at the Ranch outside of Havre, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 3 at $10,000, JBOB ENCORE 017, DOB 3/10/20, #19885631, HORSE BUTTE 6143 x HOULD JUANADA 4303, Sold to Cooney Brothers Ranch, Harlotown, Montana.

Lot 4 at $7,000, JBOB NEIMAN 054, DOB 3/28/20, #19885622, OCC CORTEZ 819C x NCC BLACKBIRD 504, Sold to Duane White, Circle, Montana.

Lot 8 at $7,000, JBOB EMBLAZON 007, DOB 3/4/20, #19939116, CCA EMBLAZON 702 x HOULD JUANADA 8093, Sold to Wilber Reed, Poplar, Montana.

Lot 16 at $7,000, JBOB ENCORE 008, DOB 3/6/20, #19885660, HORSE BUTTE 6143 x HOULD JUANADA 4304, Sold to Monica Lawrence, Mobridge, South Dakota.

HIGH SELLING FEMALE:

Lot 68 at $4,500, HOULD JUANADA 7265, DOB 3/22/17, #19024863, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x HOULD JUANADA 0250, She sold with a bull calf at her side sired by OCC Best Yet, to Schmitt Angus Ranch, Chinook, Montana.