Iron Mountain Cattle Co. 9th Annual Performance Tested Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 27, 2023



Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame



Averages:

41 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,137



Iron Mountain Cattle Co. held their 9th Annual Performance Tested Angus Bull Sale at Belle Fourche Livestock Auction on Apr. 27. Nice set of yearling Angus bulls backed by some of the breed leading genetics of the Angus breed were offered on the sale, bulls fed for soundness and longevity.



Top selling bull lot 30, Iron Mountain Scalehouse J001, 1/25/2022 son of SAV Scale House 0845 x Musgrave 316 Stunner to Short Grass Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD for $8,000.



Lot 34, Iron Mountain Commodore J016, 3/13/2022 son of Kesslers Commodore 0595 x PA Power Tool 9108 to Dave Hayden, Baker, MT for $6,500.



Lot 32, Iron Mountain 3 Rivers J008, 2/26/2022 son of Ellingson 3 Rivers 8062 x Koupal Juneau 797 to JD Grieves, Upton, WY for $6,000.



Lot 28, Iron Mountain Renown J045, 3/20/2022 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Centennial Focus 705 to Short Grass Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD for $5,500.



Lot 36, Iron Mountain Comrade J004, 3/20/2022 son of Connealy Comrade 1385 x Rito 173 of 2536 Spectrum to Ted Quade, Broadus, MT for $5,250.



Lot 33, Iron Mountain Commodore J012, 3/11/2022 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Carlson Front Runner 117 to Larry Jones, Rapid City, SD for $5,250.



Jim Schmidt, Short Grass Ranch got a couple Iron Mountain Cattle Co. bulls.

