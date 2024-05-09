YOUR AD HERE »

J Spear Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale

Production Sale Reports Production-sale-reports |

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 2, 2024

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:
91 Angus Bulls Avg. $6,049


J Spear Angus, Jayce and Tisha Shearer and their young family held their annual production sale at Belle Fourche Livestock Auction on May 2. There was a nice crowd in the seats to give this young family a very successful sale. 

Great set of bulls that were fed and grown out with the rancher in mind. Balanced bulls with calving ease, growth and extra length. 

Top bulls:
Lot 1, JSA Greater Good 3136, Mar. 28, 2023 son of GAR Greater Good x Baldridge Bronc to Wicks Cattle, Richardton, ND for $28,000. 

Lot 5, JSA Three Rivers 3162, Mar. 30, 2023 son of Ellingson Three Rivers x JMB Traction 292 to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $16,000. 

Lot 11, JSA Three Rivers 3326, Mar. 25, 2023 son of Ellingson Threee Rivers x S Powerpoint WS 5503 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $14,000. 

Lot 3, JSA Three Rivers 3143, Mar. 28, 2023 son of Ellingson Three Rivers x HA Cowboy Up 5405 to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $10,500. 

Lot 86, JSA 8275 3332, Apr. 25, 2023 son of JSA Tour of Duty 8275 x VAR Generation 2100 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $10,500.

Jayce Shearer at the annual J Spear Ranch Angus bull sale.
SrshearerJayce_


Jayce Shearer at the annual J Spear Ranch Angus bull sale.

Mike and Anita Heathershaw, J Spear Ranch bull buyers.
SRShearerHeathershaw



Clay Crago and Cliff Crago got a couple J Spear bulls.
srshearerCrago_

Production Sale Reports
See more