J Spear Cattle Co Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 5, 2022

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

61 Yearling & Two Year Old Angus bulls avg. $4,940

Very nice sale for Jayce and Tisha Shearer and their young family for the annual J Spear Cattle Co. Production sale. Great set of yearling and two year old Angus bulls sold very well to the nice crowd of buyers that attended the sale.

These bulls come from the rugged Cheyenne river breaks of western South Dakota, with bred in calving ease, performance and feed efficiency.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 35, JSA Entice 1079, 3/29/2021 son of Mogck Entice x Diamond Peak Tour Duty 4591 to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $9,500.

Lot 36, JSA Entice 1093, 3/30/2021 son of Mogck Entice x River Hills Full Throttle to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $9,500.

Lot 5, JSA Powerpoint 1007, 2/4/2021 son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 x Tex Playbook 5437 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $8,000.

Lot 38, JSA Entice 1145, 4/6/2021 son of Mogck Entice x SUA Confidence 306 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $8,500.

Lot 12, JSA Powerpoint 1015, 2/8/2021 son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 x HA Cowboy Up 5405 to Clinton Simon, Eagle Butte, SD for $7,500.

Lot 22, JSA Rito 6I6 1098, 3/31/2021 son of Rito 6I6 of 4B20 6807 x SAV Prosperity 9031 to Brad Bauer, Newell, SD for $7,500.

Bob & Corine Miller, Sundance, WY got a couple J Spear Cattle Co. bulls.

