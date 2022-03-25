Jacobson Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 18, 2022

Location: At the Ranch Hitterdal, Minnesota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

50 Red Angus Bulls – $5,441

11 Registered Red Angus Heifers – $3,318

What a great sale for the Jacobson family. This set of bulls brought out many repeat and many new buyers.

Lot 7 at $20,000, JACOBSON COW BOSS 1059, Dob 2-6-2021, Reg 4529359 5L Foreman 2174-370E x Jacobson Kima 3108 sold to 5L Ranches, Sheridan, Montana.

Lot 1 at $16,000 JACOBSON WRENCHER 1024 Dob 1-31-2022, Reg 4534173, Jacobson Mechanic 9118 x Jacobson Fuchia 9249, sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana.

Lot 3 at $14,000, JACOBSON TOW MATER 1035 Dob 2-1-2021, Reg 4529237, Jacobson Mechanic 9118 x Jacobson Fuchia 9249, sold to Brylor Ranch, Pincher Creek, AB.

Lot 14 at $13,000, JACOBSON FOREMAN 1073, Dob 2-14-2021, Reg 4529351, 5L Foreman 2174-370E x Jacobson Heidi 9134, sold to Curt Paurris, Osage, Minnesota.

Top selling Female

Lot 59 at $4,700 C PAURUS HEIDES HANNA 026 Dob 2-2-2020, Reg 4410875, sold to Turtle River Cattle Company Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Darrell Larson and Gary Jacobson.

