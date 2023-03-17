Jacobson Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: March 16, 2023



Location: Hitterdal, MN



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Manager: Seth Leachman



Averages:

49 Yearling Bulls $5,390



Jacobson Red Angus held their annual bull sale at the ranch near Hitterdal, MN on March 16, 2023. They have teamed up with a couple great outfits to expand and continue to supply the country with quality Red Angus genetics. A large crowd was on hand to support these great producers.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 4 $40,000, PRAIRIE MOTHERLOAD 2404, 1-26-22, son of JACOBSON LONGHAUL 0009 X JACOBSON SADIE 9036, to Sheperd Settlement Farms, Marcellis, NY and Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD.

Lot 16 $10,000, PRAIRIE MCCOY 2430, 2-4-22, son of PIE CAPTAIN 057 X JACOBSON SWEET 7199, to Ronald Boysen, Harlan, IA.

Lot 1 $9,500, JACOBSON PENDLETON 2014, 2-2-22, son of PIE CAPTAIN 057 X JACOBSON BL KALLI 0003, to Jeremy Stapleton, Mullinville, KS.

Lot 11 $8,500, JACOBSON OLAF, 3-5-22, son of DAHLKE UFFDA 035H X BRG 938, to Tate Piper Hay Springs NE.

Lot 53 $7,750, JACOBSON CAPTAIN 2055, 2-12-22, son of PIE CAPTAIN 057 X JACOBSON GRETTA 7213, to Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD.

Lot 3 $7,250, JACOBSON CAPTAIN JACK 2017, 2-2-22, son of PIE CAPTAIN 057 X JACOBSON BL KALLI 0003, to Zachary Torkelson, Winfred, SD.

Lot 8 $7,000, JACOBSON HORSEPOWER 2233, 2-4-22, son of JACOBSON MECHANIC 9118 X JACOBSON SANDI 5055, to John Buer, Meadow, SD.

Seth Leachman, Seth Weishaar and Gary Jacobson ready for a great sale

srjacobsonweishaar