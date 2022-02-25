JC Heiken Angus & Sons 15th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 22, 2022

Location: Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

118 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,119

JC Heiken Angus & Sons hosted their 15th Annual Production Sale Feb. 22, 2022, at Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana. The bitter cold weather did not slow down the bull buyers as they made their way through the pens to look over the bulls the powerful set of bulls that were brought to town. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 32 at $14,500, HEIKEN RESILIENT 1130, DOB 2/17/21, SITZ RESILIENT 10208 x SITZ UPWARD 307R, Sold to Bear Mountain Angus, Palisade, Nebraska

Lot 11 at $10,500, HEIKEN LOGO 1018, DOB 1/28/2021, SITZ LOGO 12964 x JCH HKN LUCY 9397, Sold to Belvin Angus Ltd. , Innisfail, Alberta CN

Lot 10 at $10,000, HEIKEN LOGO 1012, DOB 1/25/2021, SIZT LOGO 12964 x JCH BHA POLLY 9812, Sold to Big Rock Angus, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

Lot 20 at $10,000, HEIKEN COWBOY KIND 1078, DOB 2/6/2021, HA COWB0Y KIND 8157 x JCH HKN BEAUTY 6756, Sold to Jason Bollinger, Jordan, Montana

Lot 17 at $9500, HEIKEN LOGO 1175, DOB 2/17/21, SITZ LOGO 12964 x JCH J&K BEAUTY 9627, Sold to Jim Ballard, Lavina, Montana

Lot 31 at $9500, HEIKEN RESILIENT 1994, DOB 3/1/21, SITZ RESILIENT 10208 x JCH HKN BEAUTY 7743, Sold to Eayrs Ranch, Fallon, Montana

Bart Meged, MCLC, bought several bulls.

