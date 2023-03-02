JC Heiken Angus & Sons
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2023
Location: Miles City Livestock Commission Miles City, Montana
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Sales Manager: Ron Frye
Averages:
119 Yearling Bulls – $6,711
It was a nice day a Miles City Livestock Commission for the JC Heiken Angus and Sons 16th Annual Production sale. They were a good set of well-developed yearling Angus bulls. Congratulations on a great sale.
Top selling bull was Lot 11 Heiken Incentive 2030 son of Sitz Incentive 704H x Sitz Logo 12964 to Thousand Hills Angus Toston, MT for $16,000.
Lot 9, Heiken Incentive 2070 son of Sitz Incentive 704H x Connealy Countdown to Richard Angus Ranch Belfield, ND for $14,000.
Lot 13, Heiken Resilient 2087 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Sitz Logo 12964 to Vermilion Ranch Billings, MT for $13,000.
Lot 6, Heiken Broadview 2412 son of Heiken Broadview x JCH Chisum 7019 to Stevenson Diamond Dot Hobson, MT for $12,500.
Lot 17, Heiken Cowboy Kind 2058 son of HA Cowboy Kind 8157 x Sitz Investment 689B to Buyan Ranch Sheridan, MT for $10,000.
Lot 3, Heiken Broadview 2004 son of Heiken Broadview x Peak Dot no Doubt 69F to Ed Beers Isabel, SD for $10,000.