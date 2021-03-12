Jenson Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 4, 2021

Location: Faith Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

100 yrlg Angus and Balancer Bulls avg. $4,016

Jace and Kami Jenson hosted a really large crowd for their 1st Annual Bull Sale. The Jenson Ranch is north of Reva, near Ralph, South Dakota.

Jace had purchased the heart of the Dave and Rhonda Lensegrav cow herd. Their bulls are out of these cows, along with the registered Angus cattle that had always been part of the Jenson program. Many repeat buyers that followed Dave’s program were on hand. This was an especially stout set of bulls that were readily received by this large crowd.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: $13,000 to Sagebrush Ranch, South Dakota – Sitz Powerball 53 x S Summit 956 (Angus – homo black).

Lot 12: $8,500 to Jace Birkeland Ranch, Dupree, South Dakota – Sitz Powerball 53 x S Summit 956 (Angus – homo black).

Lot 5: $7,500 to Jace Birkeland Ranch, Dupree, South Dakota – Sitz Powerball 53 x Koupal Advance 28 (Angus – homo black).

Lot 71: $6,000 Irving Jordan Family, Faith, South Dakota – Jarvis x 167U- Poncho (Angus x Gelbvieh – homo black).

Lot 33: $6,000 to Dion Senger, Hague, North Dakota – Winchester x 87E (Angus x Gelbvieh – homo black)

Lot 06: $6,000 to Jeremy Meeks, Lantry, South Dakota – Sitz Powerball 53 x Hickok (Angus – homo black).

Rocky Williams, Philip, South Dakota.

