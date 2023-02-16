Jindra Angus 23rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2023



Location: Bull Center, Clarkson, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame



Averages:



118 Total Bulls Avg. $6,915

28 Open Heifers Avg. $2,366

146 Total Head Avg. $6,042



Sale day for Jindra Angus brought some sunshine out and had a great crowd on hand. The sale offering was very deep with quality from the bulls to the females.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 13 Jindra Atlantis J 543 52 Sired by Jindra Atlantis 399 Sold for $104,000 to NorthWay Cattle Co. – Cleardale, AB, CN.



Lot 1 Jindra Tahoe 308 372 Sired by Tehama Tahoe B767 Sold for $22,000 to Jim Engelehart – Bison, SD.



Lot 23 Jindra Assurance J 6159 462 Sired by Jindra Assurance Sold for $16,00 to Nemeth Angus – Ludell, KS.



Lot 31 Jindra No Doubt J 611 5511 Sired By Hoover No Doubt Sold for $14,500 to Sundance A&E LLC – Sherdian, WY.



Lot 32 Jindra No Doubt J 611 622 Sired by Hoover No Doubt Sold for $14,000 to Ryan Quaschnick – Herried, SD.



Lot 41 JIndra Exhilerate J 2156 501 sired by Jindra 3rd Dimension Sold for $14,000 to Nemeth Angus – Ludell, KS.



Lot 70 Jindra Robust J 826 5231 Sired by JIndra Robust Sold for $13,000 to Twin Creek Ranch – Rose, NE.



Lot 132 Jindra Megahot J 671 1222 Sired Jindra Megahit Sold for $12,000 to Josh Goehring, Mound City,MO

Lot 78 Jindra Encore J 435 5141 Sired by Jindra Encore Sold for $11,500 to Sundance A & E LLC – Sherdian,WY



Lot 87 JIndra Hometown J 2156 5061 Sired by G A R Home Town sold for $11,000 to Robert Rockman – Carroll, NE

