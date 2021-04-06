Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 49th Annual Genetic Advantage Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 27, 2021

Location: Mobridge Livestock Market

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 98 Angus bulls – $5,954

Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch, owned by Stuart Johnson and his family, along with Clint and Bonnie Rose, and Bailey Johnson, hosted a packed house at Mobridge Livestock for their annual bull sale. This was a very aggressive sale, especially on the calving ease heifer bulls. What a beautiful day!

This firm places a lot of emphasis on maternal genetics, and this truly shows up in their cow herd. They believe in moderately framed cattle that are easy fleshing. These bulls will sire outstanding steers, but also produce exceptional replacement heifers.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 24: $11,000 to Rick Van Beek, Strasburg, North Dakota – Musgrave 316 Stunner x Coleman Charlo 0256

Lot 36: $9,500 to Haak Brothers, Pollock, South Dakota – Coleman Bravo 6313 x Genetics By Design 049

Lot 38: $9,500 to Reuer Farms, Hoven, South Dakota – SAV President 6847 x Soo Line Motive 9016

Lot 39: $9,500 to Larry Odde, Pollock, South Dakota – SAV President 6847 x Soo Line Motive 9016

Lot 4: $9,000 to Brian and Craig Worth, Gettysburg, South Dakota – Baldridge Bronc x Soo Line Locomotive 1403