Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch: 51st Annual Genetic Advantage Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Feb. 25, 2023
Location: Mobridge Livestock Market
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
79 Angus bulls avg. $6,576
Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch, owned by Stuart Johnson and Bailey Johnson, brought another top set of bulls to Mobridge Livestock for their annual bull sale. These bulls will sire outstanding steers, but also produce exceptional replacement heifers. What a beautiful day for this sale! A large crowd made for a very active sale! The hospitality and noon lunch fit this big day.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 2: $13,000 to Reuer Farms, Inc., Hoven, South Dakota – KG Justified 3023 x SAV President 6847
Lot 15: $12,500 to Jeff Henderson, Dupree, South Dakota – Rudow’s Capital Gain 50 x LD Capitalist 316
Lot 12: $12,000 to John Hoven McLaughlin, South Dakota – Baldridge Bronc x Musgrave 316 Stunner
Lot 19: $11,000 to Reuer Farms, Inc., Hoven, South Dakota – Coleman Triumph 9145 x N Bar Emulation EXT
Lot 21: $10,500 to Sharon Hinsz, McLaughlin, South Dakota – BJJ Renovation 905G x Coleman Charlo 0256