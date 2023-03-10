 Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch:  51st Annual Genetic Advantage Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch:  51st Annual Genetic Advantage Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date:  Feb. 25, 2023

Location: Mobridge Livestock Market

Auctioneer:  Seth Weishaar

Averages: 

79  Angus bulls avg. $6,576

Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch, owned by Stuart Johnson and Bailey Johnson, brought another top set of bulls to Mobridge Livestock for their annual bull sale. These bulls will sire outstanding steers, but also produce exceptional replacement heifers. What a beautiful day for this sale! A large crowd made for a very active sale! The hospitality and noon lunch fit this big day.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 2: $13,000 to Reuer Farms, Inc., Hoven, South Dakota – KG Justified 3023 x SAV President 6847

Lot 15: $12,500 to Jeff Henderson, Dupree, South Dakota – Rudow’s Capital Gain 50 x LD Capitalist 316

Lot 12: $12,000 to John Hoven McLaughlin, South Dakota – Baldridge Bronc x Musgrave 316 Stunner

Lot 19: $11,000 to Reuer Farms, Inc., Hoven, South Dakota – Coleman Triumph 9145 x N Bar Emulation EXT

Lot 21: $10,500 to Sharon Hinsz, McLaughlin, South Dakota – BJJ Renovation 905G x Coleman Charlo 0256

Jerome and Nancy Miller, Isabel, South Dakota
srJohnsonRose-Miller
Ross Bomesberger, Onaka, South Dakota, bought Lot 82, an older bull.
srJohnsonRose-Bomesberger
