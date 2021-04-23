Jorgensen Land and Cattle Top 100 Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Apri 19, 2021

Location: Sale held at the Farm, Ideal, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

130 Yearling Angus bulls – $7,462

Comments

2021 marked the 49th Annual Bull Sale for Jorgensen Land & Cattle. The Jorgensens have been a cornerstone in performance testing in the beef industry. They are always looking ahead and selecting or breeding cattle that will breed true for the advancement of the industry and provide a better beef product for the consumer.

The top selling bull in the day was lot 1D, Ideal 0636 Traveler of 4223, 2/10/2020 son of Ideal 4223 of 1168 Blackbird x SAV Renown 3439 to 7BE Sires, Winner, SD for $27,000.

Lot 1E, Ideal 0443 Eldorado Prime, 2/11/2020 son of Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady x Ideal 1281 of 6469 Jilt to 7BE Sires, Winner, SD for $24,000.

Lot 1A, Rito 0040 Magnum of Ideal, 2/18/2020 son of S A V Renown 3439 x S A V Resource 1441 to 7BE Sires, Winner, SD for $22,500.

Lot 2, Ideal 0027 Rito of REN, 2/10/2020 son of S A V Renown 3439 x Ideal 1281 of 6469 Jilt to Ede Breitmeier, Chinook, MT for $18,000.

Lot 4, Ideal 0023 Rito of REN 2/2/2020 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Ideal 2760 of 6051 Blackbird to Lynn Ballagh, Burwell, NE for $15,000.

Lot 1C, Ideal 0467 Eldorado of ENCR, 2/7/2020 son of Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady x S A V Renown 3439 to Lynn Ballagh, Burwell, ND for $15,000.

Wade Risse, Martin, SD. Longtime Jorgensen Land & Cattle bull buyer.

