Jorgensen Land & Cattle 50th Anniversary Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 04/11/2022

Location: Jorgensen headquarters, Ideal, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobson

Averages

192 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $7,016

It was an historic day for Jorgensen Land & Cattle as they celebrated their 50th Anniversary Production sale at the farm headquarters near Ideal, SD. Brothers Martin and Don Jorgensen held the 1st sale in 1972. Today the farm is owned and operated by Greg and Brian Jorgensen and their sons and grandsons making it the 3rd and 4th generations on the land. There have been many changes in the last 50 years, but the Jorgensen dedication to the Angus breed and customer service keep them at the top of the industry.

Top selling bull was lot 1A, Ideal All Pro, 2/2/2021 son of SAV Quarterback 7933 x Ideal 3751 of 9774 Enchanter to 7EB Group, Winner, SD and Hamil, SD for $75,000.

Lot 100B, Ideal 1925 Emulous of E1674, 4/28/2021 son of Tail N Emulous 1674 x SAV Resource to Charles Hancock, Basin, WY for $23,000.

Lot 55, Ideal 1027 Rito of REN, 2/20/2021 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Ideal 1168 of 9814 Lady to Vern Stipe, Moiese, MT for $18,500.

Lot 100D, Ideal 1125 Rito of 7075, 4/16/2021 son of Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 x Ideal 9814 of 6832 7607 to Dan Duffy, Winner, SD for $17,000.

Lot 1D, Ideal 1125 Rito of 4134, 2/11/2021 son of Ideal 4134 of Res Lady x SAV Renown 3439 to Nielsen Farm & Cattle, Winner, SD for $16,500.

Lot 59, Ideal 1023 Rito of REN, 2/13/2021 son of S A V Renown 3439 x Ideal 1740 of 6051 Blackcap to Steve Balius, Gordon, NE for $15,500.

Lot 83, Ideal 1096 Rito of 4134, 2/13/2021 son of Ideal 4134 of Res Lady x Ideal 1281 of 6469 Jilt to Steve Balius, Gordon, NE for $14,000.

Lot 1F, Ideal 1610 Traveler of 4223, 2/24/2021 son of Ideal 4223 of 1168 Blkbrd x S A V Resource 1441 to Wade Risse, Martin, SD for $14,000.

Best Ranch, Ideal, SD studying the Jorgensen sale catalog.



Catalogs from the past 50 years sales on the walls of the Jorgensen Land & Cattle headquarters.



Tracey Merz, Seneca, NE got several Jorgensen bulls.

