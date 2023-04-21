Jorgensen Land & Cattle 51st Annual Top Cut Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 18, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch headquarters, Ideal, SD



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame



Averages:

170 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $8,762



Jorgensen Land & Cattle celebrated their 51st Annual bull sale held at the ranch headquarters on April 17. The Jorgensen outfit has been ranked as the largest seedstock operation in the US for several years, something that is not easily achieved, especially at the same time as offering top of the line genetics backed by top of the line customer service.



Top selling bull was lot 1A, Ideal Accolade 2558, 2/20/2022 son of Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady x Ideal 1168 of 9814 Lady to 7BE Sires, SD and Clark Farms, SD for $100,000.



Lot 126, Ideal 2382 Emulous of RNFLL, 2/6/2022 son of SAV Rainfall 6846 x Ideal 5609 of 1281 Marjorie to E7 Ranch, MT and Shipwheel Cattle Co., MT for $31,000.



Lot 6, Ideal 2568 Eldorado of ENCOR, 2/27/2022 son of Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady x Ideal 1168 of 9814 Lady to Leadore Angus, ID for $24,000.



Lot 2, Ideal 2042 Rito of RES, 2/28/2022 son of SAV Resourse 1441 x Ideal 9814 of 6832 7607 to Troy and Tanner Best, SD for $20,000.



Lot 1D, Ideal 2210 Rito of 9105, 2/23/2022 son of S A V Eliminator 9105 x S A V Resource 1441 to Blake Nielson, SD for $19,000.



Lot 23, Ideal 2020 Rito of 7075, 2/13/2022 son of Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 x Ideal 1168 of 9814 Lady to Dan & Patricia Duffy, SD for $18,000.



Nick Jorgensen with son Hayes, Roger Jacobs, Kurt Schaff and Cody Jorgensen at the 51st Annual Jorgensen Land & Cattle sale.

SRJorgensenblock

Brian Jorgensen with Rowan & Lynn Ballagh and Perry DeKray at the Jorgensen sale.

SRJorgensen-Brian__Roland…_