Jorgensen Land & Cattle Motherlode™ Angus Female Sale
Date: Sept. 16, 2023
Location: at the ranch, Ideal, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame, Kurt Schaff
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Average:
177 Lots avg – $4,311
Another tremendous Motherlode™ Female Sale was held for Jorgensen Angus on a beautiful fall day at their ranch near Ideal, South Dakota. Jorgensen Angus is known as “The Source” with 60+ years of breeding and balanced trait selection.
Plan to attend the Jorgensen SmartBull Sale on Friday, September 29, 2023.
Top Selling Bred Cows:
Lot 7: Ideal 7574 of 1281 Marjorie, a 2-26-17 daughter of Ideal 1281 of 6469 Jilt, bred to IDEAL ALL PRO, to Voss Angus, Dexter, IA, for $ 20,000
Lot 59: Ideal 8721 of 5760 Jilt, a 2-11-18 daughter of Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady, bred to IDEAL ALL PRO, to Jace Jensen, Ralph, SD, for $ 10,500
Top Selling Bred Heifer:
Lot 10A: Sired by Rito Revolve 0R5, to Clark Farms, Houston Town, PA, for $ 15,000
Top Selling Open Cow :
Lot 1: Sired by SAV Resource 1441, to Voss Angus, Dexter, IA, for $ 10,000