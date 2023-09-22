Jorgensen Land & Cattle Motherlode™ Angus Female Sale

Date: Sept. 16, 2023

Location: at the ranch, Ideal, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame, Kurt Schaff

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Average:

177 Lots avg – $4,311

Another tremendous Motherlode™ Female Sale was held for Jorgensen Angus on a beautiful fall day at their ranch near Ideal, South Dakota. Jorgensen Angus is known as “The Source” with 60+ years of breeding and balanced trait selection.

Plan to attend the Jorgensen SmartBull Sale on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Top Selling Bred Cows:

Lot 7: Ideal 7574 of 1281 Marjorie, a 2-26-17 daughter of Ideal 1281 of 6469 Jilt, bred to IDEAL ALL PRO, to Voss Angus, Dexter, IA, for $ 20,000

Lot 59: Ideal 8721 of 5760 Jilt, a 2-11-18 daughter of Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady, bred to IDEAL ALL PRO, to Jace Jensen, Ralph, SD, for $ 10,500

Top Selling Bred Heifer:

Lot 10A: Sired by Rito Revolve 0R5, to Clark Farms, Houston Town, PA, for $ 15,000

Top Selling Open Cow :

Lot 1: Sired by SAV Resource 1441, to Voss Angus, Dexter, IA, for $ 10,000

Repeat buyers, Jessica and Kevin Verhelst, Canby, Minnesota, bought five cows. srJorgensen-Verhelst