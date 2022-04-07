Kammerer Livestock 16th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 1, 2022

Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

30 Bulls – $2,691

The Kammerer Family, Matt and April with Amanda, Jessica, Jake and Dillon held their 16th Annual Kammerer Livestock Bull Sale at the St. Onge Livestock Auction on Apr. 1.

The majority of the bulls in the sale were yearling Angus with a couple two year old Angus and a handful of SimAngus yearlings. This set of bulls had not been pushed at the feed bunk, they were fed for longevity and soundness. Backed by excellent cowherd and family.

Top selling bull was lot 9, KAR Joe Canada 148, 2/22/2021 son of K Bar D Joe Canada x KAR Alliance to Bruce Blair, Sturgis, SD for $5,500.

Lot 10, KAR Joe Canada 168, 2/28/2021 son of K Bar D Joe Canada x EXAR Denver 2002B to Bruce Blair, Sturgis, SD for $5,000.

Lot 1, KAR KR Synergy 128, 2/14/2021 son of KR Synergy x Derner Pendleton 681 029 to Justin Wulf, Owanka, SD for $4,000.

Lot 16, KAR Chestnut Strut 106, 1/20/2021 son of Chestnut Strut x Deep Creek Energize 769 to Justin Wulf, Owanka, SD for $3,750

Bruce Blair and Cole Kettelson, Sturgis, SD at the Kammerer Sale. Blair is a longtime repeat Kammerer bull buyer.

