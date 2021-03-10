Keller Broken Heart Ranch

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 4, 2021

Location: at the Ranch Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

89 Yearling Bulls – $7,941

68 Yearling Heifers – $1,832

1 Pick 1 of 3 Heifer lot -$32,000

2 Flush Lots – $6,000

The Keller family and crew had a beautiful March day, to offer a great set of bulls and females to a large crowd on the seats.

Lot 1 – $102,500 – “KBHR H060,” Purebred yearling bull, s. by Hook’s Beacon 56B and sold to All Beef LLC, Normal, IL., Eichacker, Salem, SD., Gibbs Farms, Ramburne, AL, Hook Farms, Tracy, MN., Woonallee Simmentals, Australia, and ABS Global Inc., De Forest, WI.,

Lot 5 – $75,000 – “KBHR H071,” Purebred yearling bull, s. by HHS MR 847D and sold to Schooley Cattle Company, Bloomfield, IA and River Creek Farms, Manhattan, KS.

Lot 35 – $31,000 – “KBHR H109,” Purebred yearling bull, s. by WS Proclamation and sold to Wilkinson Farms, Montpelier, ND and 3C Christensen Ranch, Wessington, SD.

Lot 32 – $18,000 – “KBHR H100,” SimAngusTM yearling bull, s. by TJ Heisman 388F and sold to SRF Simmentals, Todd Finke, Berthold, ND.

Lot 3 – $16,000 – “KBHR H055,” Purebred yearling bull, s. by TJ Heisman 388F and sold to Healy Simmental, Kevin Healy, Irene, SD.

Lot 2 – $16,000 – “KBHR H016,” Purebred yearling bull, s. by Hook’s Beacon 56B and sold to Ruby Cattle Company, Nate Ruby, Murray, IA.

Roman Schooley



A big crowd enjoyed the Keller bulls.

